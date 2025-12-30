Downtown Dayton vandalism suspect pleads guilty to felony charges

Authorities say Arden was caught on surveillance video on Aug. 12 breaking and damaging the windows and doors of about eight storefronts in a northwestern section of downtown.

Businesses and groups that were vandalized included Teardrop Steakhouse, Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and the Salon.

The suspect was injured while breaking the glass windows and doors, and police followed a blood trail to Arden. A Dayton Daily News analysis of court records determined that Arden had been convicted of more than 140 offenses in Dayton Municipal Court in the last 13 years.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Most were minor offenses, like public intoxication and possessing open alcohol containers. But Arden also has been convicted of crimes like criminal trespassing, felony assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Police officials said Arden often gets intoxicated and causes trouble downtown. Vandalism is a felony if the amount of the damage exceeds $1,000. Police said Arden may have caused more than $10,000 in damage.