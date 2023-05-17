X

Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
40 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Tuesday evening in Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, officers were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard 10-12 gunshots, and saw the shooter running off up the street, leaving a man in the middle of the road calling for help.

A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Police searching for suspect after officers surround house in Dayton
2
Cartel cash, 17 kilos of cocaine seized in Trotwood drug raid...
3
5 Middletown police officers cleared after investigation
4
Suspect in fatal I-75 hit-and-run in Moraine back in Ohio
5
Man accused of strangling 4-year-old girl; Do you know where he is?

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top