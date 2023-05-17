Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Tuesday evening in Dayton.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, officers were dispatched at 8:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Philadelphia Drive.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that they heard 10-12 gunshots, and saw the shooter running off up the street, leaving a man in the middle of the road calling for help.
A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
