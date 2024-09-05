Police: Handgun used to shoot boyfriend in Dayton converted into ‘machine gun’

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said that officers were dispatched shortly after 12:50 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Nassau Street where they found a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

Officers provided medical aid, including tourniquets before medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

An infant was in the house at the time of the shooting but wasn’t hurt, Bauer said.

Neighbors said Williams and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument outside about a ticket that needed to be paid, and that the boyfriend was unsuccessfully trying to calm down Williams and her friend. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots shortly after they went back inside, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Following the shooting detectives obtained a search warrant and found a handgun containing an illegal auto-sear — a device that turns a semiautomatic firearm into “a machine gun” by keeping the hammer cocked — under an entertainment center in the living room, the affidavit stated.

Multiple .40 caliber casings were found on the floor next to bullet holes in the area of the shooting, and police also found an AR-15 rifle in a closet, according to court documents.

