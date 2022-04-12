BreakingNews
Man in hospital after shooting in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man in hospital after shooting in Dayton

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton tonight.

Emergency crews responded to the first block of E. Fairview Avenue at 8:50 p.m. after dispatchers first received a 911 call with nobody on the other end, then calls from neighbors saying that a man was possibly shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

According to dispatch records, neighbors were preparing to drive the victim to the hospital when police arrived, and he was ultimately taken to Kettering Health Dayton by medics. His condition is unknown.

Kettering Health Dayton was previously called Grandview Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Kettering man indicted on 43 charges in sex abuse case involving 2...
2
NEW DETAILS: Surveillance video key to arrest, charges in Miamisburg...
3
Preble County man accused in sexual assault of 2 girls indicted on 21...
4
‘I love life right now.’ Special court helps local women overcome...
5
Suspect faces 14 felony charges, including murder, in Miamisburg...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top