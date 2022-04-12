Man in hospital after shooting in Dayton

Emergency crews responded to the first block of E. Fairview Avenue at 8:50 p.m. after dispatchers first received a 911 call with nobody on the other end, then calls from neighbors saying that a man was possibly shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

According to dispatch records, neighbors were preparing to drive the victim to the hospital when police arrived, and he was ultimately taken to Kettering Health Dayton by medics. His condition is unknown.