Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder in June deadly shooting

Henry Lamar Harris Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification. He also was indicted for two counts of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction and offense of violence.

The charges are in connection to the June 13 shooting death of 37-year-old LaJuan DeAngelo Black, and the shooting of another person, according to his indictment.