Man indicted for reportedly stabbing woman at Dayton apartment

Around 1:45 a.m. on May 17, Dayton police were called a reported stabbing at an apartment in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive.

Officers arrived to find a woman who was stabbed at least once in her in her left side/torso, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman’s 12-year-old daughter reportedly witnessed the stabbing and identified the suspect.

She also told police her mother hit the suspect with a bottle in self-defense, according to municipal court records.

Additional responding officers found Gasana and took him into custody. He had a minor injury to his face that appeared to have been from the victim, according to court documents.