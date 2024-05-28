Man indicted for reportedly stabbing woman at Dayton apartment

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man Dayton man accused of a stabbing a woman in her side at an apartment earlier this month.
Ghadi Gasana, 20, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
Around 1:45 a.m. on May 17, Dayton police were called a reported stabbing at an apartment in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive.
Officers arrived to find a woman who was stabbed at least once in her in her left side/torso, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The woman’s 12-year-old daughter reportedly witnessed the stabbing and identified the suspect.
She also told police her mother hit the suspect with a bottle in self-defense, according to municipal court records.
Additional responding officers found Gasana and took him into custody. He had a minor injury to his face that appeared to have been from the victim, according to court documents.
