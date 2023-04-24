BreakingNews
Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network
X

Man indicted in child rape case involving 7-year-old in Warren County

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
45 minutes ago

A 27-year-old man indicted in by a Warren County grand jury is accused of recording sexual conduct with a 7-year-old and sharing the video with the child earlier this month in Deerfield Twp.

Tyler James Hagens of Forest Park in suburban Cincinnati is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas court for four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment announced Monday by the county prosecutor’s office.

Hagens reportedly “forced a 7-year-old victim to engage in sexual conduct, recorded the sexual conduct and disseminated the video to the victim,” according to his indictment.

Hagens is held on $500,000 bail in the Warren County Jail.

Credit: Warren County Jail

Credit: Warren County Jail

In Other News
1
Man indicted accused of choking pet cat to death in Kettering
2
Man found guilty of murder in July 2020 shooting in Harrison Twp.
3
14-year-old in stolen car leads police on chase at more than 100 mph
4
‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ joins Miami Valley task force for child...
5
Woman, 18, critically injured after hit-and-run crash; Can you help...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top