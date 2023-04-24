Man indicted in child rape case involving 7-year-old in Warren County

Tyler James Hagens of Forest Park in suburban Cincinnati is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas court for four counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment announced Monday by the county prosecutor’s office.

Hagens reportedly “forced a 7-year-old victim to engage in sexual conduct, recorded the sexual conduct and disseminated the video to the victim,” according to his indictment.