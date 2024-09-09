Man indicted in crash that killed pedestrian outside Miami Valley Hospital North

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. His bond was previously set at $1 million.

William Rodenberg, 77, died at the hospital and a 74-year-old man had serious, life-threatening injuries, as a result of the crash. Dillard had minor injuries.

“This killing of one and injury of another, both innocent victims, was completely avoidable,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This defendant had a previous OVI conviction at the time of this homicide and assault. This defendant should never be driving a vehicle.”

On July 22, Dillard was backing a 2007 Cadillac DTS into a parking spot at Miami Valley Hospital North when he accelerated, causing the car to hop the curb and go onto the sidewalk, according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He went through a mulch bed, hit a guard shack and then struck two pedestrians outside the hospital’s entrance. The car also backed into a parked 2017 Kia Forte, pushing it into a 2024 Ford E-450.

Dillard began to pull forward, dragging the two pedestrians. One pedestrian became dislodged after a few feet and the other was dragged for about 50 feet, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

The Cadillac continued through mulch and landscaping and hit trees, bushes, a light pole and hospital sign before going back into the parking lot and striking a 2013 Toyota Avalon.

Dillard attempted to leave the scene but couldn’t due to the damage to his car, according to an affidavit.

A tall can of Bud Ice beer was reportedly inside Dillard’s car. He tested positive for marijuana, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, cocaine and ethanol, according to court documents.