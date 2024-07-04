BreakingNews
Man indicted in Dayton rape case

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A man indicted Wednesday is accused of preventing a woman from leaving unless she had sex with him.

Jerel Marion Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, kidnapping, abduction and compelling prostitution.

Dayton police responded June 18 to the 2300 block of Rustic Road after a woman reported she had been held against her will by Wilson, an acquaintance, and that she was not allowed to leave unless she had sex with him, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The woman showed police several videos taken by her cellphone that reportedly show Wilson standing in her way and pulling her hand away from the door as she attempts to leave.

“She attempts to leave out multiple different doors, and is prevented from doing so each time by Mr. Wilson,” the affidavit stated.

Wilson is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

