Man indicted in rape of 2-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

During a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation, detectives learn Heard had been left with the girl while the babysitter ran errands, according to the prosecutor’s offices.

Heard admitted to sexually assaulting the girl during an interview with detectives, according to court documents.

“Heard said he had to do it and didn’t know why,” the affidavit read.

Heard is currently on probation for a carrying concealed weapons and receive stolen property conviction in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.