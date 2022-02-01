Piqua woman accused of sexual conduct with teen pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Hannah Wood, 23, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another through the use of force or threat of force Aug. 27-29 in Piqua. The indictment for the first-degree felony charge was issued by a Miami County grand jury.

In filing the plea, public defender Stephen King asked Judge Jeannine Pratt to order evaluations to determine Wood’s competency to stand trial and her mental condition (sanity) at the time of the alleged offense.