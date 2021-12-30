Harrison Twp. man accused of raping 2-year-old girl

Bond was set for 21-year-old Demonte Lavon Heard at $500,000 on Wednesday, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

On Christmas Eve, the victim’s mother reportedly found blood in the child’s diaper after picking the girl up from a babysitter. When the mother asked the babysitter what happened, they said they didn’t know and that Heard had been alone with the child for hours, according to an affidavit.