Man indicted on murder charges in death of Riverside ex-boyfriend

On Nov. 27, Riverside police responded to the 300 block of Dundee Circle after Hannah’s friends found his body inside the house near the front door, according to 911 records.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” the 911 caller said.

He told dispatchers they went to Hannah’s home after they hadn’t heard from him that day.

Hannah had multiple stab wounds and loss of blood, according to police.

Investigators believe Brogan killed Hannah “on or about” Nov. 27 with an unspecified weapon, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division records.

Police identified Brogan as a person of interest and said he was the last known person to have contact with Hannah.

Doorbell camera footage, cellphone data and license plate readers helped investigators determine Brogan’s vehicle was at Hannah’s home and allowed them to track Brogan to Kentucky, Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said.

Brogan reportedly confronted authorities in Logan County, Kentucky, when they tried to seize Brogan’s vehicle for the homicide investigation. He was arrested and booked into the Logan County Detention Center for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, according to booking records.

“Basically he was challenging why they were taking the vehicle, and it escalated from there,” Sturgeon said.

Brogan was extradited to Montgomery County and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 6, according to jail records.

He was initially charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault in municipal court. His bond was previously set at $1 million.

