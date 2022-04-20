BreakingNews
Man killed in Dayton AutoZone robbery identified
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed in Dayton AutoZone robbery identified

One person is dead after a security officer at the AutoZone located at 3818 W. Third St. shot a suspect during an armed robbery Sunday, according to police. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. at the AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St.

Combined ShapeCaption
One person is dead after a security officer at the AutoZone located at 3818 W. Third St. shot a suspect during an armed robbery Sunday, according to police. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. at the AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St.

Crime & Law
By
25 minutes ago

A man who was shot and killed during a reported armed robbery at a Dayton AutoZone earlier this week has been identified.

Justin Glover, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police responded to the AutoZone at 3818 W. Third St. just around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

ExploreRELATED: 1 dead after security officer shoots suspect in armed robbery at Dayton AutoZone

A 911 caller initially reported there was a robbery and that the suspect had a gun, according to dispatch records.

“Initial indications are that a subject entered the AutoZone store and fired one round of ammunition into the ceiling initiating a robbery of the business,” Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said Monday.

During the robbery, the suspect allegedly threatened a worker with the gun.

“An armed security officer, who was working at the business, confronted the suspect and discharged their firearm, striking the suspect,” Bauer said. “The suspect died as a result of his injuries.”

Dayton police are handling the investigation. The case will be handed over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

In Other News
1
Police: Repeat violent offender throws ‘elderly witness’ to the ground
2
Video shows man — charged with drag racing — wreck Dodge Viper in...
3
Police: No evidence 12-year-old Greene County girl’s death purposeful...
4
Allegation of stolen platinum teeth leads to standoff at Oxford...
5
Suspected cocaine, heroin and $42,000 in cash found in Kettering...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top