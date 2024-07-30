Man killed in Salem Avenue shooting on Sunday ID’d

One man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Dayton.
The gunshot victim was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Morrell Fontenot by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
He was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 2800 block of Salem Avenue.
We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting and whether there are any suspects.
