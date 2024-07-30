Man killed in Salem Avenue shooting on Sunday ID’d

One man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in Dayton.

The gunshot victim was identified Tuesday as 33-year-old Morrell Fontenot by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

He was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 2800 block of Salem Avenue.

We are working to learn more about what led to the shooting and whether there are any suspects.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

