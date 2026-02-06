Man not guilty of murder, guilty of all other charges in Dayton stabbing death

The charges stem from the death of 52-year-old Ronnie Kyle Wells Jr. on Apr. 20, 2025.

Police were called to the Golden Villa apartments in the 500 block of Scranton Street for a reported stabbing.

A 911 caller said that they saw a man stabbing another person “everywhere,” later saying the attacker started kicking the victim in the face.

Officers arrived on scene and found Wells bleeding from multiple stab wounds below his waist, according to court records. Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Perkins was still on the scene when police arrived, and he was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

On investigation, witnesses reportedly told investigators Perkins damaged Wells’ vehicle with a blunt object, then went into an apartment and came back with a knife.

“Perkins began stabbing the tires of the victim’s vehicle, deflating them,” an affidavit said.

Wells then reportedly came outside and asked Perkins why he was slashing his tires.

When Perkins turned toward him, Wells backed up and fell, the affidavit said, and Perkins stabbed him several times.

At the time of writing, Perkins is in the Montgomery County Jail, and according to the jail website is scheduled to be back in court March 5.