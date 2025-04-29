Man indicted on murder charges in deadly stabbing in Dayton

The criminal damaging charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Perkins is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. He’s being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

On April 20, a stabbing was reported at Golden Villa apartments in the 500 block of Scranton Street.

When Dayton police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 52-year-old Ronnie Kyle Wells, Jr., bleeding from multiple stab wounds, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Wells dies from his injuries at the hospital.

Further investigation and witness statements reportedly led investigators to Perkins.

Witnesses claimed Perkins was damaged Wells’ vehicle and slashed his tires, according to an affidavit.

When Wells came outside to investigate, Perkins stabbed him nearly a dozen times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.