BreakingNews
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man on ‘triple probation’ convicted of armed robbery in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Combined ShapeCaption
Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Crime & Law
By
21 minutes ago

A jury found a Dayton man guilty Wednesday in a gunpoint robbery in February at a carryout.

Timothy C. Lewis, 38, was “on triple probation” in three criminal cases at the time of the Feb. 15 robbery at the Delphos Carryout, 2903 W. Third St., according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Combined ShapeCaption
Timothy Lewis

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Timothy Lewis

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Combined ShapeCaption
Timothy Lewis

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He will be sentenced Aug. 15 following his conviction for two counts of aggravated robbery and one counts of grand theft - motor vehicle.

Lewis was inside the victim’s vehicle when Dayton police found it following the robbery. Lewis had the victim’s wallet when he was arrested, the prosecutor’s office said.

At the time of the armed robbery, Lewis was on probation in three other criminal cases. He was convicted of possession of heroin in June 2018 and was given probation. He was then convicted of aggravated possession of drugs in April 2019 and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction (ILC). In September 2020 he was convicted of aggravated robbery. His ILC was revoked and he was placed on probation for all three cases.

After the jury’s verdict was announced in the latest case, a motion was made to revoke the defendant’s bond, but it was denied by the court, the prosecutor’s office stated.

In Other News
1
Dayton man charged in death of 2-month-old son
2
Teen shot, killed taking social media photos ID’d
3
Man killed in Dayton stabbing ID’d
4
Man sentenced to at least 18 years in cousin’s deadly shooting
5
Officers who ended Oregon District mass shooting: ‘stay together and...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top