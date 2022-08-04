Man on ‘triple probation’ convicted of armed robbery in Dayton

At the time of the armed robbery, Lewis was on probation in three other criminal cases. He was convicted of possession of heroin in June 2018 and was given probation. He was then convicted of aggravated possession of drugs in April 2019 and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction (ILC). In September 2020 he was convicted of aggravated robbery. His ILC was revoked and he was placed on probation for all three cases.

After the jury’s verdict was announced in the latest case, a motion was made to revoke the defendant’s bond, but it was denied by the court, the prosecutor’s office stated.