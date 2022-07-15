Man pleads guilty in cousin’s death at Dayton apartment

Perry Thompson, 27, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Thompson shot and killed 24-year-old Kyron Cannady during an argument at an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue on Aug. 9, 2020, according to Dayton police.