dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man pleads guilty in cousin’s death at Dayton apartment

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

A man pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deadly shooting of his cousin at a Dayton apartment nearly two years ago.

Perry Thompson, 27, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

ExploreRELATED: Man wanted in cousin’s murder arrested by U.S. Marshals, police in Dayton

Thompson shot and killed 24-year-old Kyron Cannady during an argument at an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue on Aug. 9, 2020, according to Dayton police.

“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall previously said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”

On Aug. 20, 2020, U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Thompson with assistance from Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Piqua man sentenced in Capitol riot; officer says trauma still there...
2
Centerville man accused of dealing cocaine sentenced
3
Miami County Jail inmate’s death under investigation
4
Warren County horse trainer shot himself; officer shot in head...
5
More charges filed against man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top