Man pleads guilty to stabbing ex-wife repeatedly in West Carrollton parking lot

A Washington Township man accused of stabbing his ex-wife multiple times in a West Carrollton bar parking lot has pleaded guilty to two charges in a pair of plea agreements filed Tuesday with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Aaron Davis Sr., 46, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and domestic violence, which could bring fines of up to $16,000 and 180 days to 8 years in prison. He may also be on probation for up to 5 years.

As part of the plea agreements, one count each of felonious assault, abduction and aggravated menacing were dismissed.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 with Judge Steve K. Dankof.

The charges reach back to April 10, when emergency crews were dispatched to the Miami Valley Sports Bar at 930 Water Tower Lane around 10:35 p.m. on a report of a crash and a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. The suspect, later identified as Davis, had fled the scene, police said.

According to court documents, on investigation police found that Davis met his ex a the bar earlier that evening and they had a few drinks.

While the pair talked they discussed the woman possibly getting remarried in the future, and Davis began to assault her, the documents said. She fell backward and hit her head on the concrete patio, then left the bar to get into her vehicle.

While in her vehicle, Davis climbed inside with a knife and began to stab her repeatedly, court records said.

The woman began to pull out of the parking spot with her door open and hit his vehicle. When she tried to back up again Davis fell out of her vehicle, documents said, but he got back up, went back inside the vehicle and started stabbing her again.

The woman hit a second vehicle, causing both of them to fall out of the vehicle, the documents said.

Davis then got into his vehicle, pulled around to where the woman was on the ground and stabbed her again before leaving, the affidavit said.

He was later arrested by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

Davis is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.