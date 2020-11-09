Man pleads in Trotwood fatal shooting involving friend

“When officers arrived, the defendant told them that he had shot the victim, 53-year-old Myron Taylor, of Dayton,” prosecutors said in an earlier release. “The defendant was secured in a cruiser and the officers entered the home and located the deceased body of the victim, who had been shot two times.”

The prosecutor’s office said an investigation determined that the defendant shot the victim after a brief altercation and officials did not believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said at the time that the case was not a home invasion, but instead that the two men were friends.

According to the pleading document, Aniton faces between three to 11 years in prison. He could face more time in prison depending on his behavior while incarcerated. It also says that he will be required to pay restitution in the case.

Jail records say that Aniton was booked into jail on Dec. 21, where he has remained on a $1 million bond.