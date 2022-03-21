Man starts sentence for OVI crash involving motorcyclist in Miamisburg

Robert Lewis Elswick III was sentenced Feb. 18 to serve one year in prison and had his driver’s license suspended for two years, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and misdemeanor OVI for the crash reported just before 1 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021, on state Route 725 at the Imperial Road intersection in Miamisburg.