Man sentenced in Huber Heights robbery where teens were tied up

A man accused of tying up two teen boys at gunpoint and burglarizing a Huber Heights home was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week.
The father of one the teens father was later found dead at a Springfield park, but no one has been charged in his death.
Jonavon McCoy, 24, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and a count of kidnapping in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, but each count will be served at the same time.
McCoy is accused in a 2018 incident in which two men broke into a home and tied up teen boys while burglarizing the house.
“The boys were awakened in the middle of the night to the defendant holding a gun in their face and threatening to kill them,” a court document filed in the case says. “The defendant proceeded to use zip ties to bind the wrists and ankles of the boys. Once the boys were bound, the defendant and his accomplice ransacked the home for hours. Before leaving, the defendant zip-tied both juveniles to a stair rail and destroyed their phones.”
No one else has been charged in the case.
Later that morning, Cedric Holt Jr., identified as the father of one of the teens, was found dead in a Springfield park.
His death was ruled a homicide. McCoy has not been charged in Holt’s death.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment for this article citing an ongoing homicide investigation in Clark County. McCoy’s attorney, Jay Adams, also declined to comment.