Man sentenced in Huber Heights robbery where teens were tied up

“The boys were awakened in the middle of the night to the defendant holding a gun in their face and threatening to kill them,” a court document filed in the case says. “The defendant proceeded to use zip ties to bind the wrists and ankles of the boys. Once the boys were bound, the defendant and his accomplice ransacked the home for hours. Before leaving, the defendant zip-tied both juveniles to a stair rail and destroyed their phones.”

No one else has been charged in the case.

Later that morning, Cedric Holt Jr., identified as the father of one of the teens, was found dead in a Springfield park.

His death was ruled a homicide. McCoy has not been charged in Holt’s death.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment for this article citing an ongoing homicide investigation in Clark County. McCoy’s attorney, Jay Adams, also declined to comment.