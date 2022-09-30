Shooting reported at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

A shooting reported at Jefferson View Cemetery is under investigation.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called around 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the cemetery in the 2000 block of South Union Road in Jefferson Twp.
According to initial reports, as many as two people may have been shot. There is no word on their conditions nor what led to the shooting.
Deputies placed yellow crime tape around a portion of the cemetery as they investigate.
This report will be updated as we learn more details.
