Verdict in for man accused of shooting cousin at burial in Jefferson Twp. cemetery

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, to a report of a shooting at the cemetery at 2290 S. Union Road in Jefferson Twp.

“Witnesses advised Jaquade Lewis produced a handgun after an argument and shot the vehicle which was occupied by his adult female cousin and 1-year-old niece,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division.

Another cousin attempted to grab the gun and disarm Lewis, when Lewis reportedly shot him in the hand and upper thigh, according to court records.

Deputies reportedly found two fired bullets, a 9mm casing and a vehicle that had been shot at the scene.

Lewis was arrested about an hour later at a hotel off Dryden Road in Moraine. During an interview with investigators, Lewis admitted to shooting the vehicle and his cousin, the affidavit stated.

Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.