Man gets 20-plus years for attempted murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting in Xenia Twp.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Xenia Police Division officers responded Sept. 12 to the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Twp., where they found an 18-year-old gunshot victim.

The woman told detectives that she picked up Brown, her ex-boyfriend, and two other men that morning in Dayton. She then moved to the front passenger seat and let Brown drive her Chevrolet Malibu, according to an affidavit filed in Xenia Municipal Court.

The group got out of the car after driving down a circle driveway in the area of the 900 block of Ford Road, where they walked down a set of stairs near the Little Miami River.

“At the base of the stairs, (the woman) heard a gunshot and could feel blood running down her shoulder. She turned around and saw ‘Shawn’ pointing a gun at her, and then immediately ran away from the males,” the affidavit stated.

The woman said she was chased and struggled with Brown before she was able to get away. The woman crossed the river on a walking bridge and ran across a field before she was found on Hilltop Road by a Xenia police sergeant. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the documents stated.

The woman’s Chevy Malibu was found the afternoon of Sept. 12 in Seneca County in northern Ohio. Brown was taken into custody with the assistance of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He has remained in the Greene County Jail since his return that night to Greene County.