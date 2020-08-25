Man sentenced to 25 years in Greene County hotel clerk’s death

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection to a robbery turned homicide of a hotel clerk in 2018.
Tavion Garrett, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated robbery in Greene County Common Pleas Court. The plea took place the same day a jury trial was set for the case.
Garrett was accused of playing a role in a March 2018 robbery where Fairborn Hampton Inn employee Andrew Day was shot and killed. Day was a desk clerk at the hotel, Greene County Assistant Prosecutor David Hayes said.
Day was a 2007 graduate of Tecumseh High School and a part-time photographer. His social media page said he worked with families “to capture special moments.”
His brother, Daniel Day, told the Dayton Daily News that getting justice is important.
“We’re happy that justice is really finally starting to get going for Andy,” he said. “It’s been a long road, and it will be a lot longer for everyone else.”
Garrett was indicted in November 2019. Hayes said the sentence is a mandatory 25 years. A phone call to defense attorney Adrian King was not returned Tuesday.
While the case against Garrett is over, the cases against others are ongoing.
Michael McLendon initially admitted to shooting Day, according to authorities, and he is facing the death penalty in the case. His case is still making its way through the justice system and he has a hearing date in October.
Also, Morgan Klink and Disean Graham both pleaded guilty in connection to the case and are awaiting sentencing, according to court records.