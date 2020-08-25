Man sentenced to 25 years in Greene County hotel clerk’s death

“We’re happy that justice is really finally starting to get going for Andy,” he said. “It’s been a long road, and it will be a lot longer for everyone else.”

Garrett was indicted in November 2019. Hayes said the sentence is a mandatory 25 years. A phone call to defense attorney Adrian King was not returned Tuesday.

While the case against Garrett is over, the cases against others are ongoing.

Michael McLendon initially admitted to shooting Day, according to authorities, and he is facing the death penalty in the case. His case is still making its way through the justice system and he has a hearing date in October.

Also, Morgan Klink and Disean Graham both pleaded guilty in connection to the case and are awaiting sentencing, according to court records.