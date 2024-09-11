Man sentenced to prison in murder of 2-month-old

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Gilmore was charged after the death of his son Kyle K. Gilmore on July 29, 2022 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said that the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and asphyxia and ruled the death a homicide.

Police and medics responded on July 21 to an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive after a man, later identified as Gilmore, called 911 to report a baby not breathing.

He said that he was home alone with his children and didn’t know how long the baby hadn’t been breathing. When asked, he said he last saw the baby breathing “40 minutes ago,” according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Medics took the baby to the hospital, where the staff noticed injuries consisted with abuse, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Gilmore told police he didn’t know what caused the baby to be unresponsive, but police found video from July 21 that showed Gilmore “taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” the affidavit said.

Gilmore pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to one count of murder, one count of attempting to commit tapering with evidence and two counts of endangering children.