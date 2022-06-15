Man shot inside Dayton house; Police investigating

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at a house in the 900 block of Wyoming Street at around 1 p.m.
According to the Dayton Police Sgt. Eric Brown, emergency crews responded to the house on a report that a man had been shot in the neck. They found a man on the street a short distance away who had been shot at least once, though the sergeant did not elaborate on the man’s injuries.
Medics took the man to the hospital. His condition is not known, though Brown said the man was alert and conscious when they found him.
Brown said that police had a person of interest in custody but that they were still investigating the scene.
He added that everyone involved in the shooting had been accounted for and there was no danger to the public.
There were no other injuries in this incident, the sergeant said.
About the Author