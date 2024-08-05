Man shot in hands during dispute over car repair in Dayton; suspect charged

Dayton police responded around 10 a.m. July 29 to a shooting in the 400 block of Holt Street.

The gunshot victim, who fled in his pickup truck to the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue, told police he was fixing a vehicle and that the customer, identified as Rolack, didn’t like how long it was taking or how expensive and wanted his money back, according to an affidavit.

The gunshot victim “stated that he gave him back partial and that Rolack did not like that. Rolack retrieved a firearm and shot (the other man) in both hands,” the affidavit stated.

The gunshot victim said he tried to fire back but his gun was not working and he fled the area.

Rolack also left and was identified as the shooter by witnesses and the gunshot victim, according to the affidavit.