X

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting; Woman also shot

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a late Thursday night shooting on Wyoming Street in Dayton that also injured a woman.

Dayton police were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. to a shooting in the 300 block of Wyoming Street.

A 23-year-old man was found shot and a second gunshot victim, an 18-year-old woman, fled but flagged down Dayton Fire Department medics who took her to Miami Valley Hospital, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

“Due to the rapidly evolving situation of having two victims and the close proximity of the hospital, officers quickly loaded the first victim into a cruiser and rapidly transported him to MVH for life-saving medical attention,” Bauer said.

The man is in critical condition and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, he said.

The Dayton Police Department is seeking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Murder arraignment set for John Carter, accused of Fairfield fiancé's...
2
Dayton man accused of stabbing wife in chest tells police she hurt...
3
Report: Man rigged propane tank, hose; house blew up as stepdad lit...
4
WANTED: Contractor who rips off 2019 tornado victims violates probation
5
Man indicted, accused of ramming car, driver at Dayton gas station

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top