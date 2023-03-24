Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting; Woman also shot

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a late Thursday night shooting on Wyoming Street in Dayton that also injured a woman.
Dayton police were dispatched around 11:10 p.m. to a shooting in the 300 block of Wyoming Street.
A 23-year-old man was found shot and a second gunshot victim, an 18-year-old woman, fled but flagged down Dayton Fire Department medics who took her to Miami Valley Hospital, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
“Due to the rapidly evolving situation of having two victims and the close proximity of the hospital, officers quickly loaded the first victim into a cruiser and rapidly transported him to MVH for life-saving medical attention,” Bauer said.
The man is in critical condition and the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening, he said.
The Dayton Police Department is seeking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
