dayton-daily-news logo
X

Halloween shooting injuries not life-threatening in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a shooting early Halloween morning in Trotwood, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Hallworth Place, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The man was reportedly shot in the chest area by an unknown suspect.

When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trotwood police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

ExploreOhio supreme court election may produce seismic shift

The suspect fled on foot, according to dispatch. No one has been arrested in the shooting as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call detective Sherri Jackson at 937-854-7236 or email SJackson@Trotwood.org. People can submit anonymous tips at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

In Other News
1
Man accused of burning girlfriend’s face with hot iron indicted
2
Man gets probation in sex-related case involving girl, 5, in...
3
Singh defense team wants off the case; hearing today for 2nd trial in...
4
Dayton man sentenced to 21 years to life for murder of neighbor
5
Former Piqua man sentenced for child porn; says he ‘was not in my right...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top