Halloween shooting injuries not life-threatening in Trotwood

A man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a shooting early Halloween morning in Trotwood, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Hallworth Place, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The man was reportedly shot in the chest area by an unknown suspect.
When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trotwood police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect fled on foot, according to dispatch. No one has been arrested in the shooting as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call detective Sherri Jackson at 937-854-7236 or email SJackson@Trotwood.org. People can submit anonymous tips at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
