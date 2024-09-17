Man taken to hospital after reported shooting Saturday in Dayton

A man was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Saturday evening in Dayton.
According to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer, at 8:55 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of North Euclid Avenue on a report of a person being shot.
The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived, but the lieutenant said that he is listed as being in stable condition.
Detectives from the DPD Violent Offender Unit are investigating the shooting.
