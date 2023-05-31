Man wanted connected to weekend SWAT standoff

BreakingNews
Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
7 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man connected to a weekend burglary call that turned into a standoff.

Mark D. Moore, 43, was charged Wednesday in the Dayton Municipal Court on charges of burglary and violating a protection order.

According to court documents, the charges reach back to around noon on Sunday, when Dayton police were called to a house in the 200 block of Alaska Street on a report of a burglary in progress.

In an affidavit, police said that through residential cameras, the 911 caller saw Moore walk up to the front door before flipping down the camera. The caller said they have an active protection order against Moore.

Police pinged Moore’s phone, and its location came back to within 800 meters of the house. Also, Moore texted the 911 caller while officers were on scene, telling the caller to tell police to leave, the affidavit said.

This led to a long standoff, during which a SWAT unit was called to the scene, though ultimately it was found Moore was not in the house.

