Man who fired shots at relatives after funeral for boy, 14, gets 2-3 years

Hunter’s co-defendant, Thomas Michael Peck Jr., 20, was in court Monday for the final pretrial hearing before his Dec. 2 trial.

Hunter and Peck had been scheduled to be tried together and Peck’s attorney filed a motion to sever their trials. However, Hunter reached a plea agreement six days after the motion was filed so O’Connell ruled the motion moot, according to court documents.

Dayton police were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. March 25 to the 1500 block of Watson Street for a shots fired complaint.

Three people said their vehicle was shot four times when they left the funeral for family member Corey Prater and were followed by a Chrysler 300 reportedly driven by Peck who was accompanied by Hunter, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Witnesses identified Mr. Peck and Mr. Hunter as the individuals who shot at (the) vehicle, which was occupied at the time of the shooting,” the document stated.

Hunter admitted to police that he and Peck were in the Chrysler 300 and followed the trio, but he said he didn’t shoot, according to documents.

It is not clear whether the shots fired incident was connected to the deadly shooting nearly two weeks earlier.

Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan were shot and killed the evening of March 14 in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road, near Louise Troy Elementary School, during a fight involving a group of boys, a 911 caller reported.

A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because his case is not in adult court.