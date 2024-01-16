Man who fled to Mexico before arrest on indictment sent to prison for Butler County sex charges

Explore Investigation continues into Fairfield double shooting of child and man

Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment, according to prosecutors.

He was a fugitive for five years and returned the United States in May when he was was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported from Mexico with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service to Cincinnati early May 26 and booked into the Butler County Jail.

On Jan. 9, Gaspar pled guilty to lesser charges of two counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony and one count of gross sexual imposition, a fifth-degree felony.

On Tuesday, Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Gaspar to 6.5 years in prison, and he was designated a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he will be required to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.