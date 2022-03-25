Man who purchased weapon parts used in Oregon District shooting released to community confinement

The DOJ said that Kollie also helped Connor Betts assemble the AM-15 used in the mass shooting. It also said the two practiced firing the gun at a local range. Kollie cooperated with investigators and took full responsibility for his crimes of lying on an ATF form and possessing firearms as a drug user, his attorney Nicholas Gounaris previously said, but the FBI and other investigators found no evidence he is responsible for planning or taking part in the Oregon District shooting.

Gournaris declined comment Friday.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said community confinement can mean either home confinement or a residential reentry center. Because of privacy and safety concerns, the bureau does not discuss individual inmates’ conditions of confinement but did confirm that generally, eligible inmates can be transferred to community confinement as their release date nears.

A judge recommended that Kollie get credit for time he spent in jail before his prison sentence and Kollie is expected to be released from custody on June 28, 2022. Court documents say Kollie will be on supervised release for three years.