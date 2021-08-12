dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man, woman charged in Moraine motel bomb threat

KAITLIN SCHROEDER
Caption
KAITLIN SCHROEDER

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

A man and woman are now facing charges for a weekend standoff at a Moraine motel after saying there were “guns and bombs” in the room when police knocked on the door to ask about a stolen car.

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., 24, of Dayton, and Shawna Marie Blanton, 22, of Xenia, were arraigned Wednesday for inducing panic, a felony, in Kettering Municipal Court, which handles court services for the city of Moraine. Bond was set at $10,000 for each and an Aug. 17 preliminary hearing scheduled for both suspects.

ExploreRELATED: Man arrested at Moraine motel tells police he has ‘guns and bombs’

An officer on a routine patrol came across silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday parked in the rear of the Relax Inn, 3333 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine that was reported stolen from Dayton with a caution that the occupant may be armed with a handgun, according to a Moraine Police Division report.

Officers traced the possible drivers of that car to a room at the Relax Inn at 3333 S. Dixie Drive. When officers knocked on the door, a woman later identified as Blanton answered but would not let officers inside and a man later identified as Batchford shouted “you don’t want to come in here … I’ve got guns and bombs,” the report stated.

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., left, and Shawna Marie Blanton
Caption
Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., left, and Shawna Marie Blanton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Kettering Regional SWAT team and Dayton Bomb Squad responded, but no weapons or guns were found. Hostage negotiators communicated for about three hours back and forth before Blatchford and Blanton surrendered, police said.

Blatchford and Blanton remain held in the Montgomery County Jail, where Blatchford also is held on a possible parole violation, records show.

In Other News
1
Pair wanted in Riverside home invasion now in jail
2
Local law enforcement teams up in effort to reduce fatal crashes
3
Dayton man indicted in 2020 pursuit, crash that killed Vandalia teen in
4
Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting on Gerhard Street
5
2 accused of pointing guns at 3 girls during Kettering burglary
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top