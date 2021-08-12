Man, woman charged in Moraine motel bomb threat

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., 24, of Dayton, and Shawna Marie Blanton, 22, of Xenia, were arraigned Wednesday for inducing panic, a felony, in Kettering Municipal Court, which handles court services for the city of Moraine. Bond was set at $10,000 for each and an Aug. 17 preliminary hearing scheduled for both suspects.

An officer on a routine patrol came across silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday parked in the rear of the Relax Inn, 3333 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine that was reported stolen from Dayton with a caution that the occupant may be armed with a handgun, according to a Moraine Police Division report.