dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man, woman indicted in Moraine motel bomb threat

KAITLIN SCHROEDER
Caption
KAITLIN SCHROEDER

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A man and woman were indicted Tuesday after a standoff and bomb threat earlier this month that forced the evacuation of a Moraine motel.

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., 24, of Dayton, and Shawna Marie Blanton, 22, of Xenia, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

ExploreRELATED: Man arrested at Moraine motel tells police he has ‘guns and bombs’

An officer on a routine patrol came across a silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 8 parked in the rear of the Relax Inn, 3333 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine that was reported stolen from Dayton with a caution that the occupant may be armed with a handgun, according to a Moraine Police Division report.

Officers traced the possible drivers of that car to a room at the motel. When officers knocked on the door, a woman later identified as Blanton answered but would not let officers inside and a man later identified as Batchford shouted “you don’t want to come in here … I’ve got guns and bombs,” the report stated.

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., left, and Shawna Marie Blanton
Caption
Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., left, and Shawna Marie Blanton

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Kettering Regional SWAT team and Dayton Bomb Squad responded and the motel was evacuated, but no weapons or guns were found. Hostage negotiators communicated for about three hours back and forth before Blatchford and Blanton surrendered, police said.

Blatchford and Blanton remain held in the Montgomery County Jail, where Blatchford also is held on a possible parole violation, records show.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek man accused of sexually assaulting teen faces 15 counts of...
2
Trotwood man gets 30 years to life in deadly Kettering shooting
3
Police: K9 bites ATV rider who ‘drove at’ officer during stop
4
‘Fit the bill of outrageousness’: Prosecutor explains plea agreement...
5
Woman accused of cutting off man’s fingertip in Dayton stabbing...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top