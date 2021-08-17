Man, woman indicted in Moraine motel bomb threat

Gene Edmund Blatchford Jr., 24, of Dayton, and Shawna Marie Blanton, 22, of Xenia, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic.

An officer on a routine patrol came across a silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR shortly before 8 a.m. Aug. 8 parked in the rear of the Relax Inn, 3333 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine that was reported stolen from Dayton with a caution that the occupant may be armed with a handgun, according to a Moraine Police Division report.