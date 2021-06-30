Man, woman indicted in shooting at Huber Heights apartment complex

One of the rounds Pitts is accused of firing went into another apartment and hit the headboard of a bed where a 13-year-old was sleeping, an affidavit read.

Kurrek is accused of taking the gun from Pitts and placing it a cutout in the floorboard of the Chrysler.

Police also found live .38 rounds on the front passenger seat in a backpack, which Kurrek could access while driving, according to court records.

Pitts remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since June 20. Kurrek is no longer in custody.