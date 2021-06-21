Mansfield couple slaying: FBI cracks into Dayton defendant’s phone

The slayings occurred in November 2019. The couple was found in different houses on West Stewart Street.

Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton of Mansfield were found slain in separate vacant houses in Dayton last November. (Courtesy/Hayton family)

Melnick said the normal program used to access phones couldn’t be utilized and Quantico had to use “extraordinary” measures to get into it.

“We had no information that they would be able to do so until this week,” the assistant prosecutor said.

In response to the new potential evidence, Rodger’s defense team filed a motion to continue the June 28 trial.

“We don’t just want to receive the data … three days before trial and not be able to adequately prepare Mr. Rodgers based on not having time with our folks to review not only that it is what they say it is, but it might be something good from it that we can use in our defense,” attorney Travis Dunnington said during the hearing.

Montgomery Judge Mary K. Huffman asked Rodgers, who has been in jail since his 2019 arrest, if he consented to the continuance. She told Rodgers that a new trial date may be set for December. Rodgers told the court that he understood and still wanted to postpone the trial.