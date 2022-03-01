Masks no longer required to enter Dayton federal building

People visiting the courthouse will no longer be asked about their vaccination status and will not need to get their temperature taken either, the order says. The changes also apply for the federal buildings in Cincinnati and in Columbus.

In September, the court issued an order requiring all visitors to wear a facemask when visiting the federal building. It also required all employees who did not get a COVID-19 vaccine to get tested weekly. Those requirements have since been discontinued.

Masks are still required to be worn in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Courthouse and in Dayton Municipal Court.