Medicare scam: Watch for fraudulent claims for medical supplies

Ohioans on Medicare should watch for fraudulent claims for medical supplies, especially urinary catheters, back and knee braces and glucose monitors, Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French announced Thursday.

Scammers are using individuals’ Medicare numbers to fraudulently bill Medicare, in many case for thousands of dollars for each claim. Individuals are not affected financially, but but face a confusing and stressful situation, including obtaining a new number and card from Medicare and possible complications in receiving legitimate medical supplies in the future, French said.