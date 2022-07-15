dayton-daily-news logo
Miami County Jail inmate’s death under investigation

The death this morning of a Miami County Jail inmate from West Milton is under investigation.

Jason D. Ray, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell at 7:47 a.m. when corrections offers were conducting a routine cell check, according to a release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Officers immediately began life saving measures and Troy medics took Ray to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no indication of foul play, and a “medical event” is suspected, the release stated.

Ray was booked into the jail Thursday for a narcotics arrest warrant. He was assigned to a single cell and had interacted with corrections officers earlier in the morning, the sheriff said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, and an autopsy will be performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

