Miami Twp. mom accused of putting newborn in trash takes plea deal

“They asked if she had delivered a baby and she said no. They asked if she was pregnant, and she said no. And as they were asking these questions, they heard a faint cry, which did sound like a baby crying, so they start looking around and (they) did find a baby,” Schweickart said of officials. “He actually hears something coming from a trash can that was in the bathroom. He picks up the trash can, he sees a trash bag that’s tied, he unties it and finds a baby boy in the trash bag.”

The prosecutor’s office previously said the baby required a lengthy hospital stay but survived.

Schweickart told the court during her testimony that Taylor told authorities later that she thought she had miscarried the baby months before giving birth, that she “blacked out” the entire day she gave birth and may have put the baby in the trash bag to keep it warm.

Taylor told Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman during the hearing that she was entering the Alford plea because it allows her to maintain her innocence, but it also saves her children (who could have been called as potential witnesses) from having to partake in a trial.

Taylor’s attorney, Lucas Wilder, declined comment to the Dayton Daily News after the hearing.