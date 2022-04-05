Charges increased for Miamisburg woman in crash that killed Hamilton motorcyclist

Ashley Nicole Eads pleaded not guilty Monday during her arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division for misdemeanor vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Eads was driving a work van around 10:20 a.m. Aug. 3 when she stopped on Infirmary Road for the stop sign at the intersection with state Route 4 and then entered the intersection, according to a crash report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.