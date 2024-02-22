Miamisburg man indicted accused of shooting at vehicle on I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By and
1 hour ago
X

A Miamisburg man indicted Thursday is accused of firing shots at a vehicle on Interstate 75 earlier this month in Harrison Twp., narrowly missing a woman.

Jerome Foster, 49, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count each of having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle plus two misdemeanor counts of endangering children.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report Feb. 9 of a vehicle on Needmore Road that had been shot at. Investigators determined the gunfire happened on I-75 North between Wagner Ford and Needmore roads.

“The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was thankfully unharmed during the shooting.”

Foster is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Arson at Washington Twp. apartment injures 1; crews rescue residents...
2
Preble County serial rapist: Parole denied for man who attacked 16...
3
Murder charges approved for suspect in Jefferson Twp. bar shooting
4
Dayton man indicted for attempted murder; pregnant woman stabbed more...
5
Dayton Correctional Institution, staff accused of negligence in...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top