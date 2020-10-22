Michael Newman confirmed as new Dayton federal judge

Michael Newman was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday afternoon by a 67 to 30 vote. Newman was nominated by President Donald Trump based on the recommendation of Ohio’s senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.

“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to this important judicial role in the Southern District of Ohio. I am sincerely grateful to Senators Portman and Brown for their support,” Newman said in a statement.