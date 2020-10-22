Michael Newman confirmed as new Dayton federal judge

A Dayton federal magistrate was approved by the United States Senate to become a federal judge here.
Michael Newman was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday afternoon by a 67 to 30 vote. Newman was nominated by President Donald Trump based on the recommendation of Ohio’s senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.
“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate to this important judicial role in the Southern District of Ohio. I am sincerely grateful to Senators Portman and Brown for their support,” Newman said in a statement.
Both senators said in statements that they were happy that Newman was confirmed.
“I applaud the Senate for confirming Judge Michael Newman to be the next federal judge in the Southern District,” Portman said in a statement. “He has served the community of Dayton with honor and distinction as magistrate judge. He will bring significant experience to this role from his time in the public and private sectors. I’m confident he will make Ohio proud.”
“Judge Newman will bring a wealth of experience and commitment to the federal bench,” Brown said in a statement “I’m proud to join Senator Portman in this bipartisan process, and I thank Judge Newman for his willingness to serve.”
Newman has served as a magistrate in the Dayton Federal court since 2011. During his confirmation hearing in July, he said he would honor the law as a federal judge.
"If confirmed, I will act just as I have done in the past nine years in the hundreds of cases I have heard and decided as a federal magistrate judge -- following the law carefully, adhering to the rule of law and precedent and acting in all times with integrity and principle,” Newman said.