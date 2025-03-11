Middletown man sentenced to prison in serious OVI crash

In a clarifying document, Wolaver explained the 10-day jail sentence was to account for Leis completing treatment he is already undergoing from a prior grand theft and OVI conviction. After completing treatment, he will then start his 16-month sentence with jail time credit of 62 days already spent in confinement and jail time credit for days spent undergoing treatment.

In addition, he will have to pay a $525 fine, his driver’s license will be suspended for seven years and he will spend up to two years on parole.

According to a Miamisburg police crash report, Leis had more than three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system at about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 13, 2024 when he was driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra westbound on Upper Miamisburg Road. He turned right onto Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road, went left of center and crashed into a 2009 Ford F-150 in the left turn lane, the report said.

The pickup driver, a 61-year-old Miamisburg man, suffered minor injuries and medics took him to Kettering Health Main Campus. Leis was not injured.

The passenger in the Elantra, a 36-year-old Miamisburg woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Miamisburg. According to the report, she is the registered owner of the vehicle Leis was driving.

Police said they suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash, and Leis’ blood-alcohol content tested at 0.284, more than three times the legal driving limit of 0.08 in Ohio.

In addition, Leis had a suspended driver’s license due to a previous OVI conviction in 2022 in Kettering Municipal Court.