Mom pleads guilty in connection to 12-year-old Greene County girl’s death

Police said at that time there was no evidence to suggest Aaliyah’s death was “purposeful” and that her mother was cooperating with the investigation.

A preliminary investigation report from the Greene County Coroner’s Office said the residence was in “filthy condition, with partly consumed food and trash in all rooms and evidence of insect infestation.”

Aaliyah’s manner of death was ruled undetermined, with the cause listed as a lung injury, according to a press release from Xenia police. Contributing factors included weight loss, malnutrition and poor living conditions. The lung injury was believed to be the result of a medical condition and not external trauma.