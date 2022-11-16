Mom pleads guilty in connection to 12-year-old Greene County girl’s death

A woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to the June 2021 death of her 12-year-old daughter.
Mary Artis, 43, of Xenia, pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children earlier this month, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records. A third count of endangering children was dismissed.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 21.
Xenia police previously said the charges were based on “deplorable living conditions” found on June 8, 2021, when officers and medics responded to a Texas Drive home after a 911 caller reported 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis stopped breathing.
Aaliyah died despite efforts to revive her.
Police said at that time there was no evidence to suggest Aaliyah’s death was “purposeful” and that her mother was cooperating with the investigation.
A preliminary investigation report from the Greene County Coroner’s Office said the residence was in “filthy condition, with partly consumed food and trash in all rooms and evidence of insect infestation.”
Aaliyah’s manner of death was ruled undetermined, with the cause listed as a lung injury, according to a press release from Xenia police. Contributing factors included weight loss, malnutrition and poor living conditions. The lung injury was believed to be the result of a medical condition and not external trauma.
